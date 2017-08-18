IT company Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka resigns

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2013 file photo, ﻿employees of Infosys Technologies, the Indian technology outsourcing giant, move inside the company headquarters during a break after their quarterly financial results were announced in Bangalore, India.

NEW DELHI (AP) – The CEO of India-based outsourcing and information technology company Infosys, Vishal Sikka, has resigned following differences with some founders of the company, including Narayana Murthy.

A company statement said Friday the board of directors had accepted Sikka’s resignation and appointed U.B. Pravin Rao as interim CEO and managing director.

In his notice to the board, Sikka said he was leaving because of “a continuous stream of distractions and disruptions” that were hindering management of the company.

In March, Infosys announced that it will establish a central Indiana tech center as part of a broader expansion in the United States that is projected to create 10,000 jobs in the coming years.

The firm announced recently that they plan to bring 2,000 jobs to Wake County over the next five years.

CBS North Carolina contributed to this report

