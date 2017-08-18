Man charged after loan request turns into holdup in Moore County, deputies say

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies have arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of robbery and kidnapping after he held up two people who refused to lend him money, authorities said.

Christopher Dale Hicks, 33, of Randleman, is facing one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony kidnapping.

On July 26, Hicks approached a male acquaintance of his and the man’s female guest, said Moore County Chief Deputy Frank Rodriguez, while the two were in the male aquaintance’s front yard in Robbins.

Hicks asked to borrow some money, Rodriguez said. When the two said they didn’t have money for him to borrow, Hicks pulled out a gun and forced them inside the man’s home, Rodriguez said.

Hicks held them at gunpoint while he gathered cash and medication, the chief deputy said.

While the male victim was acquainted with Hicks, he did not know him well enough to tell deputies his name and address. However, deputies were able to identify Hicks using images taken from a surveillance camera at the property, Rodriguez said.

They carried out the arrest in cooperation with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Hicks was taken to the Guilford County Detention Center, where he’s being held under a $60,000 secured bond.

