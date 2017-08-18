Man found shot to death outside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found shot to death outside a home in Fayetteville Friday morning and a murder investigation is now underway, police said.

Police responded to a report of a dead person located in front of a home in the 2800 block of Eldorado Road in the Holiday Park subdivision around 8:10 a.m., police said. Upon arrival, police found a man at the scene who had been shot to death.

Police are investigating the death as a murder. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.