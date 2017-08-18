Morrisville man facing 14 child sex crime charges connected to 2014 case

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Morrisville man is facing 14 child sex charges in connection with a 2014 case, Morrisville police announced Friday.

Shawn Torre Walters, 47, has been charged with 14 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, police said.

Walters was previously charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in 2014.

Police said that after further investigation of the case, new evidence was revealed that led detectives to charge Walters with 14 more counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Walters turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1.5 million secured bond, police said.