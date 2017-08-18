NC couple who lost sons in crash talk about new twin boys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A surprise for all who have followed the story of the Eddings family — they invited WBTV’s Molly Grantham to meet their 6-week-old identical twin boys.

We met the Eddings in the worst of circumstances in May of 2015, when they survived a car accident that killed both of their little boys.

Since then, life has changed drastically.

Isaiah Dobbs Eddings was born first and Amos Reed was born immediately afterward on July 10. They’re now over eight pounds each, eating well and sleeping about three hours a night.

It’s still remarkable to both of the parents in moments when they think how they lost two children. They say in an act from God, they were replenished with two miracles.

“It’s hard to take in,” said Gentry Eddings. “There are moments in the day and you’re like, ‘Wow. This is amazing.’ You have to take a step back to get the bigger picture of what’s happening.”

“I feel like I’m just in the day, having to take one step at a time,” Eddings added.

Both Gentry and Hadley say they want to thank the community for all its support — they say Charlotte has been very good to them over the past two years.