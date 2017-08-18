NC police shoot man suspected of stabbing woman, 7-year-old girl

EDEN, N.C. (WFMY) — Eden police say officers shot a man accused of stabbing a 44-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Eden police and Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at Brownstone Commons apartments where the woman and child were assaulted.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and child had been stabbed by a man who ran away from the scene.

Officers found a man matching the suspect description near Knott Street and New Street and confronted him. The sheriff’s office says officers shot the man during that confrontation.

The suspect was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment. The mother and daughter were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

SBI is investigating, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

All officers involved in the incident are OK, according to Eden police.