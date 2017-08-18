Pinehurst man charged with ‘doctor-shopping’

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pinehurst man has been charged after authorities say he “doctor-shopped” to obtain nearly 50 prescriptions for a variety of controlled substances.

Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey said Friday that Charles Edward Hunt, 44, had obtained 49 prescriptions for drugs including Oxycodone, Suboxone, and Alprazolam from multiple Moore County health providers. The sheriff’s office said that Hunt misrepresented himself and withheld information to get the prescriptions.

Hunt has been charged with two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation and withholding information from a health care provider (doctor shopping), felony possession of a schedule II controlled-substance and trafficking in opiates.

Godfrey said that Hunt was able to obtain 1,260 dosage units of Oxycodone, 1,248 dosage units of Suboxone and 1,590 dosage units of Alprazolam.