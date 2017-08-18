Special Krispy Kreme ‘eclipse’ doughnuts go on sale this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – Krispy Kreme is doing something they have never done before — and the special treat starts this weekend.

The North Carolina-based company is switching their original glaze to chocolate for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

On August 21, the day of the solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts will be glazed with chocolate, according to the company’s website.

But, customers can also stop by participating shops during “Hot Light” hours on Saturday and Sunday for an early taste of the special chocolate-covered doughnuts.

