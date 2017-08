WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Chief strategist Steve Bannon is out, the New York Times reports.

JUST IN: Pres. Trump tells aides he’s decided to push out Steve Bannon as chief strategist, New York Times reports https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/nrEJrHnozC — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2017

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.