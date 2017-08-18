Wake Forest police seek help finding missing 10-year-old boy

By Published: Updated:
Robinson in a photo from Wake Forest officials.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest authorities are asking for help finding a missing child.

Tahkizen “TK” S. Robinson, 10, was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. at the Northern Regional Center at 350 E. Holding Ave., according to a news release from Wake Forest town officials.

Robinson, who has shoulder-length dreads, was last seen wearing a red pullover and shorts, officials said.

Wake Forest officials said that Robinson was at the Northern Regional Center for a situation that involved child protective services.

Robinson was with child protective services and then ran off from the center, said Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

Police had hoped they would find Robinson, but when that didn’t happen they decided to notify the community.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office assisted in an earlier search for Robinson, but now only Wake Forest police are searching for him, Crabtree said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinson is urged to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.

