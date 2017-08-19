$188 million NC Powerball winner hosts school supplies giveaway

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) — Brunswick County’s $188 million Powerball winner is giving back.

Marie Holmes will hold a back-to-school giveaway Saturday, August 19.

The event will be held at the West Brunswick High School gym from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free food and free school supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Children in grades K-12 are eligible to receive the supplies.

Holmes, who won the $188 million lottery in February of 2015, will be at the event.

The giveaway is sponsored by The Kid’s Connect and the Marie Holmes Foundation.

