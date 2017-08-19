2 killed, 2 injured in wreck along NC interstate

Two people were killed in a wreck in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:16 a.m. on Interstate 77 near W.T. Harris Boulevard. The wreck occurred near mile marker 18.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said two vehicles were involved.

Two people died during the crash and two others were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Highway Patrol said. Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department had to cut a person out of one of the vehicles.

The crash closed all lanes on I-77 southbound for several hours, but the lanes have since reopened.

No names were released.

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in this wreck.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.