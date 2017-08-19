Chapel Hill mayor asks UNC chancellor to remove on-campus Confederate statue

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — This week’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Durham have prompted Chapel Hill’s mayor to call for the removal of a Confederate statue on the UNC campus.

Earlier this week, there was a petition circulating online to remove that statue that is known as Silent Sam.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger wrote a letter to UNC Chancellor Carol Folt, urging the university push the state historical commission to have the statue removed.

According to UNC’s website, the North Carolina division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy commissioned the memorial in 1913 to honor UNC alumni who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War.

“Silent Sam,” which faces Franklin Street in UNC’s upper-quad, has often stirred debate on campus.