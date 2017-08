A homeowner fatally shot an intruder during a home invasion in Chester County Saturday morning.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the home invasion occurred on Baton Rouge Road. The sheriff’s office did not say what time the shooting occurred.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, deputies say.

A homicide investigation is underway.

No names were released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.