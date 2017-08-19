Hot weather continues, just a few clouds for the eclipse

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) –A cold front slipped through the state Friday night and settled near the coast on Saturday. Slightly less humid air moved in along with mostly sunny skies. Highs were a bit cooler on Saturday than Friday, but it was still hot. 90s for highs will stay in the forecast through Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 92 after a morning low of 73; and Fayetteville had a high of 93 after a morning low of 79. The normal high this time of year is 88 with a normal low of 69.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and Sunday will be mostly sunny. The front will be stationary along our coast, so any precipitation on Sunday should be confined to that area. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

High pressure should control our weather on Monday for the total eclipse. It looks like central North Carolina will stay dry and skies should be no worse than partly cloudy. In the southwestern North Carolina mountains, where the total eclipse will occur; there will be more clouds to deal with, and a shower will be possible. Also in South Carolina, a couple of showers with more clouds will be around along the total eclipse zone from Greenville to Charleston with Charleston having the chance for mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and there will be a slight risk of a PM storm. By next Wednesday there will be a cold front approaching the state, so PM scattered storms will be around. That front will move through on Thursday morning with a chance of a couple showers and storms.

By Friday, high pressure will build in and along with it some cooler air and that dry air will be around next Saturday.

Tonight will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be light out of the west.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 93. Winds will be east-southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night will be fair but muggy. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be light out of the south.

Solar Eclipse Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. The high will be 92; winds will be southeast 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny and hot with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with PM scattered showers and storms around. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will become mostly sunny and pleasant. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 67.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 64.

