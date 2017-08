DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person riding a moped was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Durham Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Danube Lane, according to Durham police.

The man was shot by someone who was in a car, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg and suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to officials.