Man tries to kidnap teen girl on 1st day of school, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested on Friday for trying to kidnap a girl in Tampa last week, officials say.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old girl was walking southbound on Himes Avenue on August 10, after getting off the school bus at Himes and Flora Street.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

The victim does not ride that bus, but missed her own school bus and decided to take that one.

The victim noticed she was being followed by an unknown make, red SUV, which had all four windows rolled down.

The man in the SUV, identified as Juan Bonilla, asked her if she wanted a ride in broken English, authorities said.

The victim did not reply.

Bonilla continued to turn down side streets and eventually parked at the intersection of Himes and Minnehaha streets, where he got out the vehicle and approached the victim from behind, deputies said.

Bonilla tried to grab her while laughing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim ran until she reached the Bank of America, located at the corner of Himes and Hillsborough Avenue, and asked a security guard for assistance.

Deputies arrested Bonilla on charges of attempted kidnapping.