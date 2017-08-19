NC elementary school teacher facing 26 counts of indecent liberties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — An elementary school teacher in Charlotte who was accused of inappropriately touching several young boys and assaulting them during a camp that he held at his home over the summer is facing more charges after police say three more alleged victims came forward.

Taji Brown, 29, is now being sought by police on the additional 26 warrants, which include 13 counts each of indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a student.

Brown is a 5th-grade teacher at Billingsville Elementary School. Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials told WBTV earlier in August that Brown, who has been with CMS since 2011, was currently suspended with pay.

According to a search warrant, Brown’s home along Pebble Creek Way was searched by police on August 7.

During a press conference the following afternoon, police said Brown had been arrested by the Mobile Enforcement Team and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Investigators said they were aware of seven to eight juveniles who attended Brown’s summer camp but said they were working to learn if more boys took part in the camp.

According to warrants, an investigation into Brown began in late July when a 10-year-old boy told his mother that Brown inappropriately touched him in the shower while he was spending the night at Brown’s home.

Brown reportedly ran a program called “G.U.D.B.O.Y.S.” (Gentlemen Understanding Destiny By Overcoming Your Statistics), which was supposed to be a mentoring and summer program, from his home.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

