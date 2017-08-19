North Carolina high school football scores – Week 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A list of scores from Friday night football games for Week 1, Aug 18.
Albemarle 13, Thomasville 6
Alexander Central 28, Lawndale Burns 23
Alleghany County 12, North Stokes 0
Apex Friendship 46, Western Harnett 6
Apex Middle Creek 33, Rocky Mount 15 (Click to watch video)
Asheville Erwin 21, Mitchell County 14
Asheville Reynolds 50, Southern Durham 9
Avery County 56, Ashe County 35
Bear Grass 34, Lejeune 8
Belmont Cramer 40, Lincolnton 7
Bertie County 34, Riverside Martin 20
Bessemer City 38, Cherryville 7
Boonville Starmount 28, Mt. Airy 7
Bunn 31, North Lenoir 30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Brevard 7
Cape Fear 13, Clinton 7
Cary 31, Hoke County 28
Catawba Bandys 42, Hickory St. Stephens 40
Central Cabarrus 22, Monroe Piedmont 9
Charlotte Catholic 19, Charlotte Christian 14
Charlotte Harding 24, Cornelius Hough 22
Charlotte Northside Christian 16, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 14
Cherokee 36, North Buncombe 10
Chocowinity Southside 26, Ayden-Grifton 0
Clayton 35, Garner 14
Clayton Cleveland 58, Rolesville 31
Clover, S.C. 56, Gastonia Ashbrook 26
Colleton Prep, S.C. 49, Charlotte Latin 6
Concord Cannon 47, North Raleigh Christian 7
Dillon, S.C. 42, Lumberton 0
Durham Hillside 33, New Bern 0
Dutch Fork, S.C. 51, Charlotte Independence 8
East Carteret 28, Washington 27
East Davidson 20, Providence Grove 14
East Gaston 34, North Gaston 31
East Henderson 35, Rosman 28
East Montgomery 35, Cameron Union Pines 21
East Rutherford 34, South Stanly 2
Eastern Alamance 57, Graham 16
Eastern Wayne 35, Wilson Hunt 15
Eden Morehead 26, Western Guilford 19
Edenton Holmes 42, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 16
Elkin 31, Surry Central 14
Enka 14, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 12
Erwin Triton 24, Raleigh Enloe 21
Fairmont 26, Fayetteville Byrd 15 (Click to watch video)
Fayetteville Sanford 35, Fuquay-Varina 19 (Click to watch video)
Fayetteville Seventy-First 21, Fayetteville Westover 0
Fayetteville Smith 43, St. Pauls 18
Franklin 33, Asheville 8
Franklinton 12, Northern Vance 0
Gaston KIPP Pride 41, Louisburg 0
Gastonia Forestview 7, East Lincoln 6
Gastonia Highland Tech 34, Christ the King High School 12
Gastonia Huss 49, Morganton Patton 20
Goldsboro 56, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
Green Sea Floyds, S.C. 31, East Columbus 0
Greensboro Dudley 49, Winston-Salem Carver 0
Greensboro Page 20, Davie County 14, OT
Hampton, Tenn. 42, Trinity Academy 0
Harrells Christian 54, North East Prep 6
Havelock 41, West Craven 14
Hendersonville 58, North Henderson 7
Hertford County 34, Gates County 6
Hickory Ridge 34, Concord 15
High Point Central 22, Winston-Salem Parkland 21
Holly Ridge Dixon 34, Jacksonville White Oak 30
Hope Mills South View 25, Fayetteville Britt 6 (Click to watch video)
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 27, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 20
Jacksonville 30, Southwest Onslow 0
Jacksonville Northside 48, Jones County 0
Kannapolis Brown 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Kernersville Glenn 47, Thomasville Ledford 24
Kinston 27, Farmville Central 22
Knightdale 36, East Wake 14
Lee County 35, Pittsboro Northwood 0
Lenoir Hibriten 33, Concord Robinson 6
Lexington 44, Walkertown 6
Maiden 37, Newton Foard 14
Manteo 33, Currituck County 6
Metrolina Christian Academy 64, Concord First Assembly 26
Monroe 35, Anson County 18
Monroe Union Academy 56, Hickory Grove Christian 7
Mooresboro Jefferson 34, Carolina High and Academy, S.C. 8
Mooresville 29, West Rowan 3
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 42, Franklin Christian, S.C. 6
Mt. Pleasant 35, Concord Cox Mill 7
Newton Grove Midway 14, Rose Hill Union 0
Newton-Conover 51, Claremont Bunker Hill 0
North Duplin 46, West Columbus 12
North Johnston 26, Southeast Halifax 15
North Mecklenburg 31, Durham Jordan 29
North Pitt 41, Robersonville South Creek 8
North Rowan 42, Salisbury 15
North Stanly 39, East Rowan 25
North Surry 25, North Forsyth 6
North Wilkes 41, Kernersville McGuinness 6
Orange 40, Northern Nash 6
Pamlico County 66, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 0
Pembroke Swett 48, Fayetteville Pine Forest 15
Pinetown Northside 22, Perquimans 18
Polk County 30, Forest City Chase 14
Princeton 28, Smithfield-Selma 21
R-S Central 20, McDowell County 14
Raleigh Broughton 27, Apex 21
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 35, Raleigh Athens Drive 19 (Click to watch video)
Raleigh Leesville Road 20, Raleigh Wakefield 13
Raleigh Ravenscroft 48, Sandhill Titans 27
Raleigh St. David’s 42, Community Christian 8
Randleman 37, Asheboro 34
Red Springs 33, South Brunswick 0
Reidsville 34, Rockingham County 7
Richmond County 45, Pfafftown Reagan 24
Rocky Mount Prep 21, Creswell 0
Salemburg Lakewood 22, Pender County 0
Seven Springs Spring Creek 22, South Lenoir 6
Shelby 14, Morganton Freedom 7
Socastee, S.C. 39, West Brunswick 14
South Central Pitt 45, Greene Central 27
South Granville 7, Person 0
South Iredell 21, Mint Hill Rocky River 14
South Johnston 13, Wendell Corinth Holders 12
Southampton Academy, Va. 62, Wayne Christian 26
Southern Lee 17, Gray’s Creek 14
Southern Nash 38, Morrisville Green Hope 28 (Click to watch video)
Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, Wilmington Laney 0
Southlake Christian 26, Lake Norman Charter 8
SouthWest Edgecombe 43, Pasquotank County 18
Statesville 27, Hickory 26, OT
Statesville Christian 67, Fayetteville Christian 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 56, Andrews 21
Tarboro 49, Plymouth 6
Topsail 24, Rocky Point Trask 0
Towns County, Ga. 38, Hayesville 21
Trinity def. South Davidson, forfeit
Wake Forest 34, Raleigh Millbrook 7 (Click to watch video)
Wake Forest Heritage 43, Cary Panther Creek 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Warsaw Kenan 0
Watauga County 35, Asheville Roberson 34
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 33, South Mecklenburg 19
Waynesville Tuscola 21, Swain County 14
Weddington 28, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 0
West Caldwell 35, East Burke 0
West Carteret 47, Southeast Raleigh 14
West Charlotte 37, Charlotte Garinger 0
West Forsyth 42, Lake Norman 14
West Henderson 30, Madison County 28
West Johnston 40, Harnett Central 20
West Lincoln 43, Valdese Draughn 6
West Montgomery 38, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 7
West Stokes 35, South Stokes 14
Whiteville 29, North Brunswick 6
Wilkes Central 21, North Iredell 0
Wilmington Ashley 38, Southern Wayne 6
Wilmington Hoggard 48, Holly Springs 7
Wilson Beddingfield 39, Oxford Webb 0
Winston-Salem Atkins 35, Central Davidson 6
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 20, North Davidson 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
East Bend Forbush vs. West Wilkes, ppd. to Aug 19.
Eastern Randolph vs. Southwestern Randolph, ppd. to Aug 21.
Northwest Guilford vs. Greensboro Smith, ppd. to Aug 21.
West Davidson vs. Trinity Wheatmore, ppd. to Aug 21.