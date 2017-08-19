Solar eclipse cloud tracker



Mobile users: The animation will take a few moments to load.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When the big day finally arrives, figuring out where the clouds are going to be is going to be very important during the solar eclipse.

CBS North Carolina is making keeping an eye on the clouds from above easier than ever.

Simply bookmark this story link on wncn.com and check in throughout the day on Monday, August 21, 2017 to track the clouds across the Carolinas.

The CBS North Carolina Storm Team is providing you with a detailed look at the visible satellite from the brand new GOES-16 Satellite in space. This is like seeing cloud cover in high definition! The image will be updated every five minutes.

Because this is a visible satellite and relys on the sun for daylight, it will only be visible during daylight hours.