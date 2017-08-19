Woman shot during ‘domestic situation’ at Henderson Food Lion

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a domestic situation that sent a woman to a Henderson hospital Saturday evening.

Henderson Police told CBS North Carolina that a 23-year-old woman was transported to Maria Parham Hospital after what they called a “domestic situation.”

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Dabney Drive around 6 p.m. Her condition at this time is “unknown,” police said.

Friends and co-workers of the woman at the scene said the woman was a Food Lion worker who had just stepped out for her break when she was shot.

A co-worker then called 911.

Investigators do have a suspect identified, but they have not located the male suspect at this time.

Police have the entire area in front of the Food Lion roped off while the investigation continues, but say that this was not a random act and there is no threat to the community.