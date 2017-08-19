Young man killed in NC city’s 58th homicide in 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting in south Charlotte Saturday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Grierton Court.

MEDIC said two people were shot.

Officers said a man was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with a non life-threatening injury.

Police said a second man, who was later identified as 22-year-old Washington Herman Ryles, was found on the front porch of an apartment with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

Police believe the shooter and the victims know each other.

The shooting occurred near Billingsville Elementary on Skyland Avenue.

This marks Charlotte’s 58th homicide so far in 2017.

