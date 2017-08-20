1 injured after SUV crashes along US 1 near Apex

By Published: Updated:
The crashed SUV. Photo by Marcus Wilson/CBS North Carolina

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured and U.S. 1 southbound was closed near Apex after a crash on Sunday morning.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The wreck was reported around 5:50 a.m. near N.C. 540, exit 93, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Five people were inside an SUV that crashed in the area and ended up off the highway.

One of the five was taken to WakeMed for treatment, but that person’s condition was not known.

Video from the scene showed the SUV with heavy damage.  The SUV appeared to go over a guardrail and ended up under an overpass.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s