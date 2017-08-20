1 injured after SUV crashes along US 1 near Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured and U.S. 1 southbound was closed near Apex after a crash on Sunday morning.

The wreck was reported around 5:50 a.m. near N.C. 540, exit 93, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Five people were inside an SUV that crashed in the area and ended up off the highway.

One of the five was taken to WakeMed for treatment, but that person’s condition was not known.

Video from the scene showed the SUV with heavy damage. The SUV appeared to go over a guardrail and ended up under an overpass.