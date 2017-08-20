100+ Wake Forest students headed to SC for total eclipse

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday more than 100 Wake Forest students boarded a bus headed to Summerton, South Carolina.

The 6th, 7th, and 8th graders from Envision Science Academy are going to Bob Cooper Camp to view the total solar eclipse Monday afternoon.

Students will attend a camp run by Clemson University students, where they’ll learn about the history and science behind the once in a lifetime experience. One student we spoke to told us he’d been preparing for months.

“I’m really excited because I’ll be about 90 when it happens again,” said 6th grader, Auden Karlgut. “Even though the tilt of the moon on its orbit is so slight, it’s just incredible that I get to see this in my lifetime.”

The students will head home Tuesday.