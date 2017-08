DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) Two people suffered gunshot wounds in Durham on Sunday night, police said.

The pair showed up at a Durham hospital with the gunshot wounds after arriving in a personal vehicle, according to Durham police.

Officials began a shooting investigation around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block Gerard Street, police said.

The two who were shot have injuries that do not appear life-threatening, police said.

No suspect information was available.