Angier man dies in Johnston County motorcycle crash

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — An Angier man died when his motorcycle crashed in Johnston County early Sunday, officials said.

The wreck happened around 1:35 a.m. on Old Fairground Road, north of Benson, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Drew Veeneman, 37, was heading south along the road when his motorcycle went off the road to the right, troopers said.

The motorcycle hit a fire hydrant and Veeneman was ejected into nearby woods, officials said.

Authorities said Veeneman died at the scene.

Excessive speed was a factor in the crash, which happened in a 55 mph limit area, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers are not releasing at this time how fast Veeneman was traveling but say he was going faster than the posted limit.

