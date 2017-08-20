Dunn woman now charged after 2 bodies found in Harnett County

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A third person is now charged in a Harnett County case involving two bodies found about 20 miles apart.

Deputies said Sunday they charged Paige Nicole Carter, 26, of Dunn with one count of conceal and failure to report a death related to a woman’s body found off Cool Springs Road in Broadway last week.

Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of Lillington and Michael Todd Denning, 37, of Coats will also be charged with conceal/fail to report death in relation to the body recovered in Broadway, which was found while investigating the death of Marcus Lester Fisher, officials said.

Brown, Denning, Carter and Fisher are all acquainted, Harnett County deputies said.

Investigators discovered the woman’s body after they found evidence while investigating the death of Marcus Lester Fisher.

Denning and Brown were already charged with conceal and fail to report a death in connection with the discovery of Fisher’s body, which was found in the backyard of a home.

The 39-year-old’s body was found shot to death behind a home along Bailey Road in Coats around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Harnett County deputies said Sunday afternoon that Fisher died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

In the case of Fisher’s death, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Bailey Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday and then found Fisher’s body.

Deputies are still working to identify the decomposing body found in woods near the intersection of Cool Springs Road and Womack Road in Broadway on Thursday night.

Officials said they believe the victim is a white female in her 20s to 30s and weighing between 125 and 140 pounds.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.