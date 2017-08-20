Man found dead in Harnett County yard was killed in shooting, officials say

COATS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was found dead in the backyard of a Harnett County home Thursday was killed in a shooting, officials said Sunday.

The body of Marcus Lester Fisher, 39, of Dunn was found just after midnight behind a home in Coats, the sheriff’s office said.

The discovery of Fisher’s body later led to the decomposing body of a woman in Broadway.

Investigators have not identified the woman whose body was found in woods near the intersection of Cool Springs Rood and Womack Road near Broadway. Deputies said “the body is significantly decomposed.”

They said they believe the victim is a white female in her 20s to 30s and weighing between 125 and 140 pounds.

In the case of Fisher’s death, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Bailey Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Harnett County deputies said Sunday afternoon that Fisher died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Two men were at the scene and taken into custody. They will be charged with conceal and fail to report a death, the sheriff’s office said.

The two men arrested are:

Robin Chalmers Brown, 33, of Lillington

Michael Todd Denning, 37, of Coats