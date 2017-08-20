Mom, daughter injured after crash with DWI wrong-way driver, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is charged with DWI after a wrong-way head-on crash injured a Raleigh mother and daughter in Durham Saturday night, police said.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 70 near Cheek Road just before 9 p.m., according to a news release from Durham police.

The wreck happened when Belsario Morales Gonzalez, of Durham, who was driving the wrong way in a 2007 Toyota Camry, collided with a car heading eastbound, officials said.

Keisha Lavette Davis, of Raleigh, was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra that overturned after it was hit by Gonzalez Camry, police said.

Davis’ daughter, Tierra Nachelle Davis, was in a car behind her mother and was unable to stop and crashed into the rear of her mother’s Sentra, authorities said.

The daughter’s car was then hit from behind by a 1995 Ford truck driven by William Earl Watson, of Durham, police said.

Mother Keisha Davis suffered numerous fractures of her legs and pelvis and is in stable condition as of Sunday.

Tierra Davis suffered a fractured clavicle and other minor injuries.

A passenger in Gonzalez’ vehicle suffered a possible broken clavicle.

Gonzalez suffered minor bruises and was charged with DWI, police said.