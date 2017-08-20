Mostly sunny eclipse, but hot and humid

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) –Hot and humid weather will rule the first part of the week. But a strong cold front will move through Wednesday night and cool central North Carolina down into the lower 80s heading into next weekend.

Sunday was probably the first time this year that both the Triangle and Fayetteville had the same high and low. On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 95 after a morning low of 71; and Fayetteville also had a high of 95 after a morning low of 71. The normal high this time of year is 88 with a normal low of 68.

High pressure should control our weather on Monday for the total eclipse. It looks like central North Carolina will stay dry and skies should be mostly sunny. Some partly sunny skies might develop in the afternoon in areas south and southeast of the Triangle, but central North Carolina will remain dry. In the southwestern North Carolina mountains, where the total eclipse will occur; there will be more clouds to deal with, and a shower will be possible. Also in South Carolina, a couple of showers with more clouds will be around along the total eclipse zone from Greenville to Charleston with Charleston ha ving the chance for mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be hot and humid and there will be a slight risk of a PM storm. By next Wednesday there will be a cold front approaching the state, so PM scattered storms will be around. That front will move through on Thursday morning with a chance of a couple showers and storms.

By Friday, high pressure will build in and along with it some cooler air and that dry air will be around next weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight will be fair and warm. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Solar Eclipse Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 93. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night will be fair and warm. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with just a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 92; winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with PM scattered showers and storms. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers or storms possible. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will become mostly sunny and pleasant. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 65.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and nice. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 64.

Next Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued nice. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 62.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

