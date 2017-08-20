NC county commissioner helps deliver baby son in driveway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Talk about making an entrance into the world.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour was packing his car to take his pregnant wife to the hospital last week.

The couple was leaving their home around 1:30 a.m. Friday. While packing the car, Ridenhour says he found his wife Abby in a fetal position on the driveway beside the car.

“I could just tell that she was really scared that she’s going to have a baby right there in the driveway in the grass,” Ridenhour told WCNC-TV.

The couple’s new son wasn’t going to wait until they made it to the hospital, said Ridenhour, a Marine veteran.

Ridenhour, who has been deployed twice to Iraq, then delivered his son in the family’s driveway.

The good news is, both baby Hobson and mom Abby are healthy.

Mom says she sees her son doing a lot of driveway cleaning in his future