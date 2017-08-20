NC girl killed after shots fired into home in gang-related incident, SC officials say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — A child was killed overnight after multiple shots were fired into a townhouse in Gaffney.

The call came in just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning on West Buford Street.

According to Gaffney police, the child was inside the apartment when multiple shots came through the window. The coroner’s office said the child was hit by a bullet that came through the window as she sat on the sofa.

The victim has been identified as 8-year-old Kamryn Montara Lamya Bradley of Shelby, North Carolina.

Images from the scene showed at least three bullet holes in one window of the townhome. A bullet hole was also seen in the front door.

Bradley was taken to the hospital, where she later died due to injuries.

Police say the victim does not appear to be a target.

“It appears she was not a target but rather a victim of some person or persons who fired multiple rounds into the apartment from the parking lot,” said Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. “This is another tragic, senseless loss of life at the hands of gang related activity, this time an 8-year-old child. It has to stop.”

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. B. Blanton at (864) 206-3334, or SC Crime-Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.