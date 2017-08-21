2 taken to hospital after Jet Blue flight makes emergency landing at RDU

FILE - In this April 23, 2013, file photo, a JetBlue plane takes off in view of the air traffic control tower at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, in Seattle. JetBlue, which has proudly proclaimed itself a holdout on fees for years, on Tuesday, June 30, 2015, said it will now charge up to $25 for checked luggage, although many passengers will pay less by planning ahead. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — JetBlue says one of its commercial jets made an emergency landing at a North Carolina airport due to mechanical issues.

The company released a statement saying a mechanical issue forced the flight from New York to Palm Beach, Florida, to land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday morning. The statement didn’t elaborate.

Tracking service Flightaware identified the jet as an Airbus A320, which JetBlue notes on its website has about 160 seats. Flightaware says the plane landed at 9:15 a.m.

Wake County EMS spokesman Jeffrey Hammerstein said six people were evaluated at the scene by medics, and two others were taken to a hospital.

He said there were no life-threatening injuries, but some passengers complained of headaches or a burning sensation in their eyes.

