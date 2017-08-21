3 charged after state closes Chapel Hill license plate agency

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A total of three people have been charged in an investigation into wrongdoing at a Chapel Hill license plate agency that state officials closed down last month, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

The Department of Motor Vehicles offered no concrete explanations when it shut the agency down – simply saying that it shut it down due to “possible violations of state laws.”

The agency reopened last week. It will be operated by DMV employees until a new contract is awarded for a private firm to run it.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible, authorities say.

EARLIER: Chapel Hill license plate agency office closes after possible law violations