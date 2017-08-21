911 call: UNC stabbing victim wounded in face, head; 5-year-old dead



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC has released a 911 call related to a deadly stabbing of a 5-year-old child early Sunday at a residence on campus for students who have families.

The caller asks for help and says he has been stabbed by his wife. A 5-year-old child was killed in the stabbing, police said.

“Get over here now! She cut me with a knife!” the caller says. “She stabbed me, I was sleeping. She stabbed me.”

When the dispatcher asks the caller where he had been stabbed, he responded with “in the face, in my head. I can’t talk.”

The incident occurred at 1700 Baity Hill in Chapel Hill, police reports show.

“It’s bleeding really bad. I’m about to pass out,” the caller said.

Victor Oluwasegva, 32, and Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, were both named in the report that lists the incident as “murder and non-negligent manslaughter.”

UNC police are investigating the incident as a homicide and said there is no ongoing threat to students or residents.

UNC spokeswoman Joanne Peters Denny released a statement Monday that said:

“We take the safety of our campus very seriously and have procedures in place for notifications based on the threat level. The purpose of a campus notification is to allow the community to protect themselves and in this instance, there was no ongoing threat to the campus as it was a contained, domestic incident. We followed our standard protocols for notifications in which no continuing threat exists. Additionally, it is critical that we are communicating accurate information to the campus, and we must ensure we have the facts straight before we send any message.”