Bike falls off rack, causes multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in NC

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are looking for the driver of a van after a bicycle fell off a rack and caused a multi-vehicle crash in Pender County Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Parks with the Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. between mile markers 404 and 405.

Parks said a van was traveling eastbound on Interstate-40 when a bicycle came loose from the vehicle’s rack and fell into traffic causing a chain reaction with three trucks behind the van.

One of the trucks overturned and landed in the median. The other two trucks came to rest on the shoulder of the interstate.

The occupants of the overturned truck were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the other two trucks received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Both eastbound lanes of I-40 were impacted until the scene could be cleared around 2 p.m. Westbound lanes were briefly impacted as crews worked to get emergency equipment to the scene.

Parks said troopers recovered the bicycle and are looking for the driver of the van. No description of the van was available, Parks said.

If you have any information, please contact the State Highway Patrol at 1-800-334-7411.