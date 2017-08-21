CBS NC heads to Macon County for the Great Carolina Eclipse

By Published:

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The total solar eclipse will make its way across the United States Monday, traveling from Oregon to South Carolina, throughout the afternoon.

The eclipse will be at its maximum in North Carolina around 2:44 p.m. Here in the Triangle we’ll see about 93 percent coverage.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF THE GREAT CAROLINA ECLIPSE

Franklin, in Macon County, will be able to see 100 percent coverage during Monday’s eclipse.

CBS North Carolina’s chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein and reporter Michael Hyland went to Franklin to get a look at how the people there are preparing. Watch the video above to find out.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s