CBS NC heads to Macon County for the Great Carolina Eclipse

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The total solar eclipse will make its way across the United States Monday, traveling from Oregon to South Carolina, throughout the afternoon.

The eclipse will be at its maximum in North Carolina around 2:44 p.m. Here in the Triangle we’ll see about 93 percent coverage.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF THE GREAT CAROLINA ECLIPSE

Franklin, in Macon County, will be able to see 100 percent coverage during Monday’s eclipse.

CBS North Carolina’s chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein and reporter Michael Hyland went to Franklin to get a look at how the people there are preparing. Watch the video above to find out.