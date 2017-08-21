Central NC to stay dry for the solar eclipse

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Hot and humid weather will rule the first part of the week. But a strong cold front will move through Wednesday night and cool central North Carolina down into the lower 80s heading into next weekend.

High pressure should control our weather today for the total eclipse. It looks like central North Carolina will stay mainly dry with just a few clouds during the eclipse. Later this afternoon, a shower or two could move into areas south and east of the Triangle but, most should stay dry. In the southwestern North Carolina mountains, where the total eclipse will occur; there will be more clouds to deal with, and a shower will be possible. Also in South Carolina, a couple of showers with more clouds will be around along the total eclipse zone from Greenville to Charleston with Charleston having the chance for mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be hot and humid and there will be a slight risk of a PM storm. By Wednesday there will be a cold front approaching the state, so scattered storms will be around. That front will move through on Thursday morning with a chance of a couple showers and storms.

By Friday, high pressure will build in and along with it some cooler and dry air. These cooler and comfy conditions will linger into the upcoming weekend too.

Today will eventually turn partly cloudy as the heat and humidity continue. There’s also a very small chance for a shower in areas south and east of the Triangle late this afternoon. The high will be 93. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph.

Tonight will be fair and warm. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will bepartly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 92; winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with lingering showers or storms possible. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will turn mostly sunny and pleasant. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 65.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and nice. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 62.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny with just a stray shower possible. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

