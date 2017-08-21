Cooper to UNC: You can ‘take immediate measures’ on Silent Sam if there’s ‘a real threat to public safety’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper told UNC system officials Monday that they have the legal authority to “take immediate measures” on the controversial Confederate memorial known as Silent Sam if they believe there’s “a real risk to public safety.”

He made the statement in a letter that came in response to a written request from high-ranking university officials that Cooper convene the North Carolina Historical Commission, potentially the first step in removing the statue.

The letter from university officials cited “significant safety and security threats,” but stopped short of ever directly advocating the statue’s removal.

It was signed by the UNC system’s president, the chairman of the board that runs the UNC system, the chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill and the chairman of the board that runs UNC-Chapel Hill.

Officials complained of the cost and manpower associated with protecting the statue from attempts to pull it down just a statue of Robert E. Lee in Durham recently was.

“Based on our interactions with State and local law enforcement, including the State Bureau of Investigation, an attempt may occur at any time,” the university officials wrote.

Such an attempt could lead to the injury of a “student or other bystander,” university officials warned.

But the officials also warned that removing the statue could also carry risks.

“Moreover, our assessment is that there are real safety and security risks associated with either taking the statue down or leaving it up,” they wrote.

In his response, Cooper seemed to praise Duke University’s recent decision to remove a statue of Lee from the school’s chapel after it was defaced, writing, “Other university leaders have taken decisive actions in recent days.”

Citing a law that gives authority to “building inspector[s] or similar officials” to mitigate threats to public safety, Cooper assured the university officials that they have the legal authority to “take immediate measures.”

“If the University and its leadership believe such a dangerous condition is on campus, then the law gives it the authority to address those concerns,” he wrote, adding that state law enforcement and emergency officials would be available to assist the university.

CBS North Carolina has asked the UNC system and UNC-Chapel Hill for a response to Cooper’s letter, but has not yet heard back.