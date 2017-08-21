Ex-Durham election worker indicted for changing vote totals, state officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Durham County elections worker was indicted Monday on charges “related to the mishandling of provisional ballot results during the March 2016 primary election,” the state elections officials announced.

Richard Robert Rawling, 59, of Cary, was indicted by a Durham grand jury on charges of obstruction of justice, and failure to discharge a duty of his office. The obstruction of justice charge is a felony.

“Investigators … found that irregularities resulting from Rawling’s actions were not sufficient in number to affect any contest outcomes,” officials said.

Investigators didn’t find any evidence Rawling was trying to support a party or candidate, according to officials.

Instead, Rawling was trying to cover up a discrepancy between the number of provisional ballots in the county’s possession and the number counted during the official election canvass, investigators found.

Rawling ran or had people run ballots through tabulators repeatedly and “made manual changes to the ballot count,” to avoid having to report a discrepancy to the Durham County Board of Elections, state officials said.

The announcement came what is now called the Bipartisan State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement. At the time of the investigation, it was the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“The State Board’s top priority is ensuring the integrity of elections so voters have confidence in the process,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, the board’s executive director, in a news release announcing the indictment. “We will continue to hold accountable elections workers and voters who violate election laws.”

Provisional ballots are cast by voters whose eligibility is in question. The ballots are delivered to the county board, where they’re counted only if it’s determined the voters casting them were eligible.

Rawling resigned less than a month after the March 2016 primary.