Durham sheriff explains role in rumor of white supremacist rally

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is explaining its role in spreading rumors that members of the KKK would be marching in downtown Durham Friday.

The rumor was even spread by Durham city councilmembers.

City councilwoman Jillian Johnson tweeted Friday “White supremacists are marching at the new courthouse in Durham at noon today.” She also tweeted that armed white supremacists were seen in downtown.

Have received information that there are armed white supremacists in downtown now. Several trucks have been seen as well. #DefendDurham — Jillian Johnson (@JillianDURM) August 18, 2017

It drew a large crowd of protesters, waiting for members of the KKK.

But, the KKK never showed up.

CBS North Carolina’s Derrick Lewis reached out to Johnson and county commissioners to find out why the information was spread, but they weren’t available.

However, the sheriff’s office is taking some responsibility.

Sheriff Mike Andrews says once his office heard the rumor, it shared that information with key individuals, including a representative for the protesters and city leaders.

He says he did that because the office had a duty to take precautionary measures.

In a statement, he said:

“Had my Office never said a word and the Klan never arrived, it would’ve been a normal Friday in the Bull City. Had it never given key leaders advanced warning and the Klan arrived, my Agency would’ve been criticized for being silent with prior knowledge, albeit unverified.”

The rumor caused businesses to close, and those that stayed open, were slow.

“It was definitely slow,” said Esteban Brunello, owner of Bar Brunello downtown. “I could see that this whole thing actually hit, especially in this area of town, East Main Street, the business actually felt it.”

Bar Brunello when two hours without seeing a single customer. Durham went the entire day without seeing a single KKK member.

Monday morning Andrews emailed CBS North Carolina saying, “Claims official members of the Klan were in Durham are unverified.”

Durhamn police said they were aware of the rumors but could not confirm them so they did not release any information.