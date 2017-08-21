Graffiti at Raleigh’s MLK Memorial Gardens not racist, police chief says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s police chief said graffiti painted at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens does not appear to be racist.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said crews have removed the spray paint and also removed poster boards with quotes from King.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.