Knightdale power outage to affect rush-hour commute as traffic lights are out

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A transformer fire plunged up to 3,000 customers in Knightdale into the dark on Monday.

The incident happened along Knightdale Boulevard around noon.

Knightdale officials are not sure of the cause of the fire, but Duke Energy’s website said it was “caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment.”

Stoplight outages will affect afternoon commuters.

Officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route and avoid Knightdale Boulevard because all stoplights are out from I-540 at Knightdale Boulevard to First Ave at Knightdale Boulevard.

Duke Energy indicates that between 1,400 and 3,000 customers were affected by the outage that will be repaired by 8 p.m.