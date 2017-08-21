Man found fatally shot near Fayetteville basketball court, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after being shot Monday evening along North Street, Fayetteville police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., a call came in reporting a person had been shot in the area of North Street near Blueberry Place.

Officers found a male gunshot victim near a basketball court near North Street, police said.

Officers began performing CPR on the victim but he was later pronounced dead by responding medical personnel.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.