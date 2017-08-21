Man in custody after Food Lion worker shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man police say was involved in a weekend domestic shooting at a Henderson Food Lion is now in custody, officials said Monday.

A Food Lion worker was shot by her boyfriend as she went on break in front of the store Saturday evening, witnesses and police said.

Henderson Police told CBS North Carolina that a 23-year-old woman was transported to Maria Parham Hospital after a shooting during what they called a “domestic situation.” The woman was later moved to a Duke-affiliated hospital, Maria Parham officials said Sunday.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Dabney Drive around 6 p.m. Her condition late Saturday night is “unknown,” police said.

Friends and co-workers of the woman at the scene said the woman was a Food Lion worker who had just stepped out for her break when she was shot.

A co-worker said the victim was shot by her boyfriend. Friends and others nearby then called 911.

Marcus Tyrell Hargrove, 23, of Vance County, surrendered to authorities around 12:20 p.m. Monday. His car was found on Sunday.

Warrants for his arrest were obtained over the weekend, Henderson police said.