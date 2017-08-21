Man now facing murder charge in case of 2 bodies found in Harnett County

COATS, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the first of two interrelated dead bodies found in Harnett County last week.

Michael Todd Denning, 37, of Coats, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marcus Fisher, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said late Monday.

EARLIER: Dunn woman now charged after 2 bodies found in Harnett County

Deputies also announced that Robin Chalmers Brown had been charged with one count of accessory after the fact in connection with Fisher’s death.

Fisher was found about 12:30 a.m. Thursday dead in a Harnett County backyard after deputies responded to reports of a disturbance. He had been shot once in the chest, deputies said.

Denning and Brown were arrested and charged with conceal and fail to report a death.

EARLIER: Body in Harnett County backyard leads to discovery of second body

Deputies investigating that death later found another body, this time believed to be the decomposed body of a white female, along a dirt path in some woods off Cool Springs Road in Broadway.

Several days later, deputies charged Page Nicole Carter, 26, of Dunn, with conceal and fail to report a death in connection with the second body, and Denning and Brown were each charged with one additional count of the same crime.