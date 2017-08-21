Marshals believe Zebulon man is hiding in rural NC, $500 reward offered

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — US Marshals say a man wanted in Hampton Roads, Virginia, is believed to be hiding in North Carolina.

Douglas Lamont Copeland, 43, is wanted out of Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Suffolk on charges including assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and eluding police.

The U.S. Marshals say Copeland is believed to be most likely hiding in a rural area of North Carolina. He was last believed to be living in Zebulon, North Carolina — where authorities say he has strong ties.

The US Marshals say Copeland is known to do tree cutting, landscaping and construction type work. He has been on the run for a year and may be using an alias.

Copeland is described as 6 feet tall, about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.