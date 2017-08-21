NC woman stabbed 20+ times as her car is stolen, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a woman was stabbed more than 20 times and her car was stolen in Asheville Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened on McCauley Drive around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

WLOS-TV reported the woman was found along on White Fawn Drive after suffering a punctured lung and other wounds.

A spokesman with the police department said he did not think the stabbing wounds were life-threatening. The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment, WLOS reported.

Police continued to search for a suspect, but did not have anyone in custody as of noon Monday.

— WSPA contributed to this report