Nearly 100-mile traffic backup on I-85 in SC after eclipse

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCN/WSPA) — Maps and traffic cameras indicated that traffic was backed up about 100 miles along Interstate 85 after the eclipse in South Carolina on Monday afternoon.

Traffic data indicates that I-85 northbound is backed up from Piedmont to Gaffney, which is an area that was in the total eclipse area or very close to it.

Southbound I-85 is backed up from mile marker 23 all the way to the Georgia border.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking all drivers to take Business 85 northbound through Spartanburg.

