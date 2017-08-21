Nearly $35K in counterfeit money picked up along NC highway

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) — People who thought cash just appearing on a Bladen County roadway was too good to be true were right.

According to a news release from Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker, nearly $35,000 in counterfeit money was recovered by Bladen deputies and White Lake police on Sunday morning in the 9000 block of Hwy. 701 North.

McVicker said dispatch received numerous calls of people picking up bills in several denominations on the highway, to the point that it impeded traffic.

A total of $34,465 in fake US currency was collected by officers. People gathering money were gone by the time police arrived on the scene.

“We have no idea where the money came from,” McVicker said in Monday’s release. “We have notified the US Secret Service for assistance and will continue to investigate.”

McVicker said some of the bills were obviously counterfeit, but some were more sophisticated and could have passed for real currency if the person taking the money was not alert.

Anyone who picked up some of the counterfeit money should bring it to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. McVicker is also urging local merchants to be particularly careful when accepting large denominations of currency.

“We have no idea how much of this fake money was picked up before law enforcement was notified and arrived on the scene,” he said.